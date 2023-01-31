Delhi weather update: Dense fog envelopes city, airport issues low-visibility alert | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People commute during a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi

Delhi weather update : Delhiites on Tuesday woke up to a blanket of fog enveloping the city, leading to low visibility across the Delhi-NCR region. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was reported to be moderate at 193 while it stood at 180 at the Delhi airport, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted strong winds during the day with the lowest temperature around 9 degrees and the maximum around 22 degrees Celcius. Just a day earlier, the maximum temperature in Delhi was 18.9 degrees.

ALSO READ | Delhi: Woman shot dead on road in Paschim Vihar; police probe on

Delhi airport issues fog alert

Earlier, the authorities at the Indira Gandhi International Airport issued a fog alert for passengers. According to the latest alerts, all airport flight operations are presently normal while low visibility procedures are in progress at the airport.

The airport requested passengers contact the concerned airline for updated flight information. However, according to another update, the airport has claimed that smooth movement of passengers has been observed at all terminal entry gates with an estimated waiting time of one to 10 minutes.

The airport has advised passengers to skip queues using DigiYatra at the terminal. The airport has also advised passengers to travel with only one hand baggage as cabin luggage for a smooth check-in experience.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | Delhi: Man arrested for cheating people by offering low-cost hotel booking on Instagram