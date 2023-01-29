Sunday, January 29, 2023
     
Delhi: Two-storey under-construction house collapses in Najafgarh, 1 injured

Delhi news: At around 7:30 pm, Najafgarh Police Station got a call saying that a building had collapsed in Tuda Mandi area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

New Delhi Updated on: January 29, 2023 22:47 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi: Two-storey under-construction house collapses in Najafgarh, 1 injured.

Delhi news: A two-storey under-construction building partially collapsed in Najafgarh area of Southwest Delhi, injuring a sweets shop worker, police said.

Ricky Roy, the worker, was working in the shop located on the ground floor of the building when it collapsed, they said.

At around 7:30 pm, Najafgarh Police Station got a call saying that a building had collapsed in Tuda Mandi area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

According to the fire brigade as soon as the information was received, four fire tenders reached the spot and the rescue operation is going on. Two floors of the building had partially collapsed with their ceilings hanging precariously, the officer said.

The place was cordoned off by police. MCD and fire brigade are at the spot checking the debris to see if there are any more victims.

Further details awaited.

