New Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP fields debutant Bansuri Swaraj against AAP's Somnath Bharti

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bansuri Swaraj Vs Somnath Bharti in New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: New Delhi is one of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. The capital city has 7 parliamentary seats. The New Delhi seat comprises ten Assembly segments including Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Moti Nagar, Delhi Cantt, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, Kasturba Nagar, Malviya Nagar, RK Puram and Greater Kailash.

Banusri Swaraj Vs Somnath Bharti

For the upcoming general election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded the late Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj, who will be making her electoral debut. She has been pitted against Aam Aadmi Party's senior leader Somnath Bharti. After being named as the party's candidate, Bansuri Swaraj had expressed her gratitude to the BJP's top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, the saffron party replaced sitting MP Meenakshi Lekhi who had won the seat for the second time in a row with a margin of 2,56,504 votes in 2019.

Meanwhile, three-time Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti has often courted controversies. In 2013, he faced allegations of vigilantism following his authorisation of raids on the residences of Africans residing in Delhi's Khirki Extension, claiming their association with drug trafficking. In 2015, Bharti was also accused of domestic violence by his spouse. However, in 2019, the Delhi High Court cleared him of all charges.

New Delhi Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 16,17,470 voters in the New Delhi constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 8,96,293 voters were male and 7,21,153 were female voters. 24 voters belonged to the third gender. 1,485 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in New Delhi in 2019 was 1,476 (1,214 were men and 262 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the New Delhi constituency was 14,90,147. Out of this, 8,30,322 voters were male and 6,59,749 were female voters. 76 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 1,650 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in New Delhi in 2014 was 884 (556 were men and 328 were women).

ALSO READ: Porbandar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Mansukh Mandaviya Vs Congress' Lalit Vasoya in key battle