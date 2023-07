Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Two men arrested by Noida Police

The security car of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. Police arrested two people in the matter for hitting one of the convoy vehicles of Kerala Governor on July 28.

Arif Mohammad Khan came to attend a private progamme in Sector-77 of Noida where the incident took place yesterday.

Image Source : INDIA TV Scorpio car seized by Noida Police

Police seized the black Scorpio and registered the case in Sector-113 station.

More details are awaited in this regard.