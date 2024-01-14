GRAP Stage III invoked in Delhi as air quality drops again to 'severe' category | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Anti-pollution curbs invoked in Delhi.

Delhi Pollution: With Delhi’s air quality deteriorating to the ‘severe’ category, the Centre on Sunday (January 14) reimposed Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the entire Delhi-NCR with immediate effect. The decision has been taken to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region.

Restrictions under GRAP Stage-III

Restrictions under GRAP Stage-III include closing down operations of stone crushers, closing down all mining and associated activities in the NCR, and a strict ban on construction and demolition activities in the entire NCR (except certain categories of projects).

A ban will also be imposed on the plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel LMVs (4-wheelers) in Delhi and in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

Delhi AQI at 458

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 458 under the 'severe' catagory at 9 am today.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

