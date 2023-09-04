'Boys and girls, relax!': Delhi Police clarifies doubts over lockdown during G20 Summit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security officials during security check at ITC Maurya for the upcoming G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Amid speculations of a potential lockdown in the national capital for security reasons, the Delhi Police chose a quirky way to clear the doubts of Delhiites. The city police asked the people of Delhi to relax as there will be no lockdown during the G20 Summit, scheduled for September 9 and 10.

Taking to X, Delhi Police shared a picture from the popular South Indian movie - Don No.1 and clarified that there will not be a lockdown during the summit in the national capital. This comes after speculations of a possible lockdown in the capital city in view of security reasons.

"Dear Delhiites, Don't panic at all! There is no lockdown. Just keep yourself updated with traffic information available on @dtpftraffic's Virtual Help Desk," Delhi Police tweeted.

Delhi Police virtual help desk

The Delhi Police has also launched a virtual help desk to assist delegates and tourists visiting the national capital during the G20 Summit for commuting in the city.

The Delhi Police Help Desk has the facility of essential maps, police services, social media updates and medical facilities. “As world leaders gather to address global challenges, our website will provide you with traffic information, road closures, alternative routes, and travel advisories to help you navigate the city efficiently and avoid potential delays,” it said.

According to police, the entire area of the New Delhi district will be considered a 'Controlled Zone-I' from 5 am on September 8 to 11:59 pm on September 10. However, bonafide residents, authorised vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to travel on the road network of the New Delhi district.

Earlier, the Delhi Traffic Police had issued an advisory stating that areas outside the New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) jurisdiction, except for National Highway 48, will not be affected. Essential services including medical shops, milk booths, grocery stores, vegetable/fruit shops will remain operational.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police imposed Section 144 CrPc in the entire city to restrict any large gatherings and prevent untoward incidents or unlawful activity. This directive has been effective starting from August 29 and will remain active for a duration of 15 days until September 12 (inclusive of both days), unless revoked earlier. Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora ordered the implementation of Section 144.

About G20 Summit

India is hosting the G20 Summit and the main event will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10. The summit is likely to be attended by 29 heads of state as well as top officials of the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, US, UK and the European Union.

India has invited Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and UAE as guest countries for the mega event. The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies. A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

