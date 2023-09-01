G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for September 9 and 10 | Here are DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) The redeveloped and illuminated G20 logos installed at Pragati maidan tunnel as part of G20 Summit preparations in New Delhi

G20 Summit 2023: The national capital is all set to host the G20 Summit scheduled on September 9 and 10. As part of its preparations, the trainee commandos of Delhi Police conducted the helicopter slithering exercise today (September 1). The helicopter slithering exercise was conducted by the second batch of trainee commandos of Delhi Police at the Police Academy in the capital, ahead of the G-20 Summit.

Here is the traffic advisory for September 9 and 10:

India will host the 18th G-20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. This event will be attended by Heads of State (HoS), Heads of Government (HoG) of member countries and invitee countries and Heads of International organisations.

In the interest of public safety and convenience of general public, elaborate regulations on vehicular movements will be in place in National Capital Region (NCR), especially in New Delhi District and its surrounding areas.

The overall objective is to facilitate hassle-free movement of various modes of transport so as to ensure ease of movement for general public. All the essential services will be provided obstruction-free movements and access to their destination. Medical emergency vehicles will be assured hassle free movement throughout Delhi. Movement of the general public will also be facilitated via alternate routes and modes of transport.

TRAFFIC REGULATIONS: FULL DETAILS

Vehicular movement on roads/road stretches in New Delhi and surrounding areas shall be regulated as follows:

Non-destined vehicles will be compulsorily diverted towards Eastern & Western Peripheral Expressways and other alternative routes. These vehicles are not

allowed to enter into Delhi

Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) will not be allowed to enter into Delhi. However, goods vehicles carrying Essential Commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies, etc. having valid ‘No Entry Permissions’ will be allowed to enter into Delhi.

Interstate buses will also be allowed entry into Delhi. All such buses will have terminating points on the Ring Road.

Buses already present in Delhi will operate on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi. These buses will be allowed to exit

from Delhi

General traffic, including all types of commercial vehicles and buses already present in Delhi shall be allowed on Ring Road & road network beyond Ring Road

towards the borders of Delhi.

TSRs and Taxis will be allowed to ply on road network outside New Delhi District. However, Taxis carrying bonafide residents and tourists having valid bookings in hotels located inside New Delhi District will be allowed to ply on road network inside New Delhi District.

Movement of passengers to Airport, New Delhi & Old Delhi Railway Stations will be facilitated. However, such passengers are advised to take suggested routes and keep sufficient time at hand.

Movement of traffic entering New Delhi District will be regulated.

Bonafide residents & authorized vehicles will be allowed to move within New Delhi District. Vehicles dealing with housekeeping, catering, waste management, etc. for hotels, hospitals & other important installations in New Delhi District will be allowed after verification. Bonafide residents, authorized vehicles and essential service providers mentioned above will have to carry documents to prove their identity.

General traffic, except goods vehicles and buses, will be allowed into Delhi from Rajokari Border. Further, this traffic will be compulsorily diverted from NH-48 to

Rao Tula Ram Marg – Olof Palme Marg. No vehicular movement will be allowed on NH-48 towards Dhaula Kuan.

All types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses and local city buses such as Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS) buses will not be allowed to ply on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from 0000 hours on the intervening night of 07 & 08.09.2023 to 2359 hours on 10.09.2023.

The entire area of New Delhi District will be considered as “Controlled Zone-I” from 0500 hours of 08.09.2023 to 2359 hours on 10.09.2023. However, bonafide residents, authorized vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to travel on the road network of New Delhi District.

The entire area inside Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) will be considered as “Regulated Zone” from 0500 hours of 08.09.2023 to 2359 hours on 10.09.2023. Only bonafide residents, authorized vehicles, emergency vehicles and vehicles of passengers traveling to Airport, Old Delhi & New Delhi Railway Stations will be allowed to ply on road network beyond Ring Road towards New Delhi District.

Further, the following roads and junctions will be treated as “Controlled Zone-II” from 0000 hrs. of 10.09.2023 to 1400 hrs. on 10.09.2023: -

W-Point, A-Point, DDU Marg, Vikas Marg (till Noida Link Road-Pusta Road),Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (from Rajghat to Guru Nanak Chowk), Chaman Lal Marg (from Guru Nanak Chowk to Turkman Gate), Asaf Ali Road (from Turkman Gate to BSZ Marg), Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg (from Barakhamba – Tolstoy crossing to Guru Nanak Chowk on Chaman Lal Marg), Mahatma Gandhi Marg (from Delhi-Meerut Expressway T-Point to Kashmere Gate), IP Flyover, Shanti Van Chowk, Hanuman Setu, ISBT Kashmere Gate and Salimgarh Bypass.

On 10.09.2023 from 0500 hrs. to 1300 hrs., traffic regulations in Controlled Zone-II will result in restricted access for the following locations:

a. New Delhi Railway Station from Ajmeri Gate side,

b. Old Delhi Railway Station from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (SPM) Road side,

c. Shanti Van Chowk from Geeta Colony side,

d. ITO from Vikas Marg side,

e. Rajghat Chowk from Jawahar Lal Nehru (JLN) Marg side

f. Guru Nanak Chowk from Minto Road side

