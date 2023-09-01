Joe Biden 'hopes' Xi Jinping attends G20 Summit in New Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden on Thursday (August 31) expressed hope that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping would attend the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi next week.

Joe Biden will travel to India and attend the Summit on September 9 and 10, besides over two dozen world leaders who will be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The answer is I hope he attends the G20 Summit," Biden told reporters Thursday when asked if he is expecting Xi to attend the Summit.

According to recent media reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are not likely to attend the mega event.

Meanwhile, Farwa Aamer, Director of South Asia Initiatives at the Asia Society Policy Institute (ASPI), said that President Xi's skipping of the G20 Summit in India could be seen as evidence that China at this point of time is reluctant to cede the centre stage to India.

"Perhaps the most significant development so far, which some may say was expected, has been President Xi's decision to skip the upcoming G20 Summit hosted by India. This move carries multifaceted implications. Firstly, it can be inferred that China is reluctant to cede the centre stage to India, particularly within the region and the broader neighbourhood. This underscores China's intention to maintain its dominant role and influence, directly impacting the delicate balance of power in the region," Aamer said.

“Secondly, President Xi's absence serves as a reminder that achieving de-escalation at the border will require sustained and intricate diplomatic efforts. The negotiation process will be protracted, intertwined with the broader geopolitical landscape of the Himalayan region and China's strategic competition with the United States, she added.

Earlier, sources said that Xi Jinping will skip the G20 Summit in New Delhi. Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to represent Beijing at the Summit on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi on Xi’s behalf, according to two Indian officials, one diplomat based in China and another official working for the government of another G20 country.

(With PTI inputs)

