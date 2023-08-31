Chinese President Xi Jinping likely to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : AP Chinese President Xi Jinping

G20 Summit: Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to skip the G20 Summit being held in New Delhi next month, sources familiar with the matter in both countries said, news agency ANI reported citing Reuters report on Thursday (August 31).

Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to represent Beijing at the Summit on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi on Xi’s behalf, according to two Indian officials, one diplomat based in China and another official working for the government of another G20 country.

The spokespersons for the foreign ministries of both countries did not respond to requests for a comment on the matter.

The possible move of the Chinese president comes in the wake of a dispute between the two countries over the new map released by China on Monday (August 28) in which it incorporated India’s integral regions such as Arunachal Pradesh, and Aksai Chin.

India responded to China’s aggressive move strongly. Arindam Bagchi, the official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that India has lodged a strong protest regarding it.

"We have today (August 29) lodged a strong protest through diplomatic channels with the Chinese side on the so-called 2023 "standard map” of China that lays claim to India’s territory. We reject these claims as they have no basis. Such steps by the Chinese side only complicate the resolution of the boundary question," he added.

The G20 Summit in India was also being viewed as a venue where Xi may meet with US President Joe Biden who will be in New Delhi from September 7 to 10. Xi last met Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, last November.

ALSO READ | Joe Biden 'hopes' to meet Xi Jinping 'this fall' amid US-China tensions

The Summit would have been yet another venue for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold discussions with Xi Jinping over the border dispute with China. PM Modi and Xi had held a brief conversation on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in South Africa last week where both leaders agreed on an expeditious 'de-escalation' from the disputed areas in Ladakh.

One senior government official from India said “we are aware that the premier will come”, in place of Xi.

Reason unknown

Sources in China, two of whom said they were informed by the Chinese officials, said that the reason for Xi’s possible absence from the G20 Summit is not known, ANI reported citing Reuters.

Xi has had few overseas visits since China abruptly dropped its COVID restrictions, however, he did take part in the BRICS Summit in South Africa’s Johannesburg last week.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | Biden administration approves military aid to Taiwan, likely to irk China ahead of G20 faceoff

ALSO READ | Chinese economy in distress, Xi Jinping's growth model old, broken: Report

Latest World News