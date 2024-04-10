Fire breaks out at four-storey shop in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Fire at four-storey shop in Delhi market

A four-storey shop at Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market caught fire on Tuesday night. The police officials said the fire broke out in a factory located in the Gandhi Nagar market in east Delhi.

No one was injured in the incident, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

The fire affected the second and third floors of a commercial building in Gandhi Nagar market, which is famous for the clothes business.

However, police could not confirm yet if the affected building housed a clothing factory.

"Six fire tenders have been pressed into service. The fire brigade officials doused the flame," the officer said, adding the cause of the blaze is suspected to be a short circuit.

Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Bajpai, while speaking to news agency ANI said it is unfortunate that since 1960, Gandhi Nagar has had no fire station. He said he has raised the issue in the assembly and also met Delhi Fire Officer Atul Garg thrice.

A fire station dedicated to the residents of Gandhi Nagar will come up on a nearby piece of land that is lying vacant, the MLA said adding he met the Lieutenant Governor in pursuance of this matter.

(With agencies inputs)