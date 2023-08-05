Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir, tremors in Vaishno Devi Temple

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale struck Delhi-NCR on Saturday. The tremors were felt all across North India including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the quake was reported at around 9:34 pm. The tremors were also felt in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, Srinagar, Gulmarg as well as in the Katra region near Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

The epicentre of the quake was in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan at a latitude of 36.38 degrees and a longitude of 70.77 degrees at a depth of 181 km. No reports of casualties or material damage have been reported so far.

Earlier in the day the region was jolted by double quakes occurring in Pakistan and in the Hindu Kush region at 8.36 am and 10.24 am. The two quakes were measured at 4.8 and 5.2 on the Richter Scale respectively.