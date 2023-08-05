Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolts parts of Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE No damages or casualties have been reported so far.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale jolted parts of Pakistan on Saturday with no loss of life or property reported so far. As per the National Seismic Monitoring Centre Pakistan, the earthquake's epicenter was located near Tajikistan and Afghanistan border in the Hindukush mountain range.

Depth of the quake was 196 km

The depth of the quake was 196 kilometres and its impact was felt in several major cities, including Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and other regions. Following the tremor, residents reportedly rushed out of their homes in a state of panic, seeking safety from the earthquake's effects. However, no damages or casualties have been reported so far.

Pakistan is often hit by earthquakes of varying intensity. The deadliest 2005 earthquake near Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir left more than 74,000 people dead.

Tremors were felt in India

The earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Delhi-NCR and Jammu and Kashmir. The tremors were felt all across North India including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. According to National Center for Seismology, the magnitude of the earthquake is said to be 5.8 on the Richter scale.

According to reports, the quake was reported at around 9:31 pm and its depth was 181 km. The tremors were also felt in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, Srinagar, Gulmarg as well as in the Katra region near Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, 418 km northwest of Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg district.

