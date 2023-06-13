Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, other parts of north India

Tuesday, June 13, 2023
     
Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: The tremors were felt for almost 20 seconds.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash New Delhi Updated on: June 13, 2023 14:07 IST
Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR region and parts of north India, reports said. According to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, (EMSC), an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale occurred 30km southeast of Kishtwar in Jammu & Kashmir. The tremors were felt for almost 20 seconds.

According to reports, earthquake tremors were felt in Mandi, Kullu, and Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh.

Tremors were felt in Pakistan's Lahore too.

This is a breaking story

 

