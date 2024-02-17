Delhi: Two men on bike fire multiple rounds in residential area in Yamuna Vihar, caught on CCTV

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Two men fire multiple rounds outside a house in Yamuna Vihar in Delhi.

Delhi: Several rounds were fired by two men on a two-wheeler outside a house in Yamuna Vihar. The incident took place on February 15.

A video of the incident has surfaced now showing two people on a bike firing multiple rounds, creating a panic situation.

According to reports, no one was injured in the incident.

Several empty shells and a live round of 7.65 mm were recovered from the spot. The complainant is being examined for clues and further investigation is in progress.

