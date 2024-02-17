Saturday, February 17, 2024
     
  4. Delhi: Two men on bike fire multiple rounds in residential area in Yamuna Vihar, caught on CCTV

The firing took place in a residential area outside a house. As per reports, no one was injured in the incident. The purpose of firing is not known yet. An investigation in the matter is underway.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: February 17, 2024 8:10 IST
Two men fire multiple rounds outside a house in Yamuna
Image Source : ANI Two men fire multiple rounds outside a house in Yamuna Vihar in Delhi.

Delhi: Several rounds were fired by two men on a two-wheeler outside a house in Yamuna Vihar. The incident took place on February 15.

A video of the incident has surfaced now showing two people on a bike firing multiple rounds, creating a panic situation.

According to reports, no one was injured in the incident.

Several empty shells and a live round of 7.65 mm were recovered from the spot. The complainant is being examined for clues and further investigation is in progress.

ALSO READ | Bihar: Clash breaks out between two communities in Bhagalpur over idol immersion

