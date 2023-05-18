Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi weather update: IMD predicts light rainfall, thunderstorm in NCR late night

Delhi weather update: Partly cloudy skies with very light rainfall and thundershowers are expected at a few places in the national capital towards Thursday (May 18) night, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). While the maximum temperature in the city settled at 36.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, the minimum was recorded at 21.9 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, it said.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday stood at 149, which falls in the 'moderate' category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was at 49 per cent, the IMD said in its bulletin.

Meanwhile, after days of scorching heat and prevailing heatwave conditions, rainfall brought respite to some areas of Delhi-NCR today morning. Several parts of Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy rain and thunderstorm today. Delhiites were facing dust storm for the past two days. The national capital also witnessed cloudy skies and strong winds.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was at 25.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday may hover around 40 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

