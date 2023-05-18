Delhi: Man, 71, hires contract killers to murder wife, 35

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Picture for representation only

Delhi News: When SK Gupta, 71, married a woman almost half his age in November last year, he hoped that his ailing son would get the care he needs. Gupta, a resident of West Delhi's Rajouri Garden, has a son Amit, 45, who is physically challenged and also suffers from cerebral palsy.

Months after Gupta married the woman, 35, she refused to take care of Amit. Gupta later decided to get divorced but his wife demanded Rs 1 crore as alimony. This prompted him to hatch her murder.

How the murder was planned

On Wednesday, around 2.30 PM, the Delhi Police received information about a murder in Rajouri Garden area. On reaching the spot, the police found the woman's body with multiple stab wounds.

During the investigation, it was revealed that SK Gupta wanted to get rid of his wife at any cost when she demanded money to separate.

According to police, Gupta came in contact with accused Vipin who used to take his son Amit to hospital. He along with his son hatched a conspiracy with Vipin to kill his wife. He promised to give Vipin Rs 10 lakh to murder her and even paid Rs 2.40 lakh as an advance, news agency PTI quoted a senior police official, as saying.

Accused Vipin and his aide Himanshu entered Gupta's house in the afternoon and stabbed the woman. Both the attackers also suffered injuries in the scuffle. They ransacked the house and took away the mobile phones of the woman and Amit to show it as an incident of robbery in order to mislead the cops.

The police have arrested four accused – SK Gupta, his son Amit and the two contract killers – Vipin Sethi (45) and Himanshu (20). They have confessed their role in the crime during interrogation.