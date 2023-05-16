Delhi: Man kills wife, daughter in knife attack; hangs self

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Deceased Sushil

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly attacked his wife, 6-year-old daughter & 13-year-old son with a knife near the Jyoti Nagar area of PS Shahdara on Tuesday. The son has been admitted to GTB hospital while the husband hanged himself & committed suicide.

According to police, a man named Sushil (45) allegedly killed his wife Anuradha, his 6-year-old daughter and then hanged himself. His 13-year-old son survived the attack and has been admitted to GTB hospital. "Prima facie it is murder by the deceased Sushil. Further investigation is underway," Delhi Police said.

The accused had searched on the internet 'how to tie the knot' before killing his family members. At the place of occurrence, 3 bodies were found. FSL teams are inspecting the scene of the occurrence, Delhi Police added.

A PCR call was received at around 12 pm where a Delhi Metro employee informed that when he reached out to his colleague Sushil Kumar, who did not come to the office, he was crying over the call and said that he killed everybody, a senior police officer said. The reason of the crime is still unclear, police said.