Delhi-NCR wakes up to rain, thunderstorm; air quality improves to ‘moderate’

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi-NCR wakes up to rain, thunderstorm

New Delhi: After days of scorching heat and prevailing heatwave conditions, rainfall brought respite to some areas of Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning. Several parts of Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy rain and thunderstorm today. Delhiites were facing dust stormfor the past two days. The national capital also witnessed cloudy skies and strong winds.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was at 25.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday may hover around 40 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

IMD bulletin

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its bulletin, said that most parts of the Delhi-NCR may witness rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Thursday.

“Thunder squall with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of *NCR* ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh), Palwal, Nuh (Haryana),” the weather department tweeted.

https://twitter.com/Indiametdept/status/1658927606451019794

IMD advisory

The IMD has issued an advisory, including the expected impact of the rain and suggested action for the people to avoid any rain-related incidents.

The agency said that there could be traffic congestion and slippery roads due to rain, routine outdoor business or activity is very likely to get affected, partial damage to vulnerable structures, and minor damage to kutcha houses/walls and huts. It also advised the public not to lie on concrete floors and not lean against concrete walls, to unplug electrical/ electronic appliances and to get out of water bodies immediately.

AQI improves to ‘moderate’

The air quality in the national capital improved to the "moderate" category on Thursday morning. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 143 this morning.

The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was close to 'severe' level on an overcast Wednesday morning while the minimum temperature settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. It deteriorated to 'very poor' category on Wednesday after a gap of nearly three months due to the presence of higher dust concentration in the air.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 397 at the higher end of 'very poor' category at 8 am on Wednesday but improved slightly to 336 at 4 pm.

Central Pollution Control Board's data shows that the last time Delhi saw a 'very poor' air day was on February 22 with an AQI of 302. The national capital's AQI was 162 in 'moderate' category on Monday and 254 in 'poor' category on Tuesday.

According to Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the forecasting body under the union ministry of earth sciences, the air quality remained in 'very poor' category on Wednesday owing to high dust concentration. The air quality is likely to remain in 'poor' category from Thursday to Saturday.

Also Read: IMD weather update: Dust storm engulfs Delhi-NCR, temperature shoots past 41 degrees Celsius | Video

Also Read: Weather update: IMD predicts heatwave for Delhi, other regions in north, central India | DETAILS

Latest India News