Delhi: Two plumbers, electrician die due to electric shock at private hospital in Ranhola

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Three dead at the hospital

Three people died due to electric shock in a water tank in a private hospital in Delhi's Ranhola area.

Among those killed are two plumbers and an electrician, said officials on Friday.

According to police sources, all three had gone inside the water tank to check the faulty motor pump of the tank. The police registered a case and initiated an inquiry into the matter.

Two children get electric shock from Diwali lights in Delhi

In another similar incident, two children received burn injuries due to electric shock from Diwali decorative lights in Vasant Kunj Enclave in southwest Delhi.

The police official on Wednesday said, "We got an information from a private hospital that two children nine and 12 years old received burn injuries on November 18.

A team was sent to the spot along with forensic science experts for investigation."

Police further said that the children were rushed to a nearby hospital, from where they were referred at a bigger hospital. Their condition was said to be stable.

Parents of the children told the police that there were decorative Diwali lights at the top floor of their house. The children came in contact with it when they were playing. The police said they have received no complaint on the incident so far.

Also read: Mumbai couple arrested for selling their children to buy drugs