India vs Afghanistan world cup match on Wednesday, check Delhi Traffic Police advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued an advisory for the October 11 India versus Afghanistan World Cup clash and urged people to avoid certain routes around the Arun Jaitely stadium in the national capital.

The match is scheduled to begin at 2 pm on Wednesday.

According to the advisory, diversions or restrictions have been put in place on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg.

Heavy vehicles and buses will not be allowed on the roads from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road, it said.

Routes to be avoided

The traffic police urged the commuters to avoid the following routes - Rajghat to JLN Marg, JLN Marg from Kamla Market roundabout to Rajghat, Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate and Bahadurshah Zafar Marg from Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk to Delhi Gate.

Limited parking is available for labelled vehicles in the proximity of the stadium.

"Display of car parking label on windscreen is mandatory. Vehicle number must be written on parking label. The vehicles without valid parking label shall not be allowed in the proximity of the stadium," the advisory read.

"Car parking label holders are advised to take Ring Road, JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road or Bahadurshah Zafar Marg ('U' turn at Delhi Gate is allowed)," it added.

No vehicle would be allowed to be parked on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and Ring Road from Rajghat to IP Flyover (Both the carriageways), according to the advisory.

"Vehicles parked on these roads shall be towed away and prosecuted as per law," it said.

The traffic police said park and ride facility is available for spectators and unlabelled vehicles.

All spectators coming in their vehicles may reach the Mata Sundari parking, Shanti Van parking and the parking under Veldrome Road to avail of the facility or walk down to the stadium, it added.

Spectators using application-based taxis and other taxies should use the service lane on Ring Road between IP Flyover and Rajghat crossing for drop and pickup, the advisory added.

(With PTI inputs)