Delhi's minimum temperature recorded at 10 degrees Celsius, AQI improves slightly

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational Image

The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, slightly above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department. The national weather agency predicted dense fog in the city from December 5 to 9.

On Sunday, a mainly clear sky and shallow fog are likely to take place in Delhi, and dense fog is likely from Monday onwards. Delhi's relative humidity on Sunday was noted at 100 per cent at 8.30 am with no rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours, the weather office said.

The air quality in the national capital also saw a slight improvement at 309, although it still remains in the 'very poor' category as of 11 am today, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Notably, the air quality deteriorated two days after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi on November 28 ordered the removal of GRAP Stage-III curbs in Delhi-NCR. The move paved the way for the removal of restrictions on the operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

ALSO READ | Delhi sees slight improvement in air quality, but remains in 'very poor' category