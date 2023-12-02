Delhi sees slight improvement in air quality, but remains in 'very poor' category

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Delhi pollution: Delhi's air quality showed a slight improvement as it moved from 'severe' to the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday morning. The overall AQI recorded at 8 am stood at 364, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, some of the areas in the national capital recorded AQI above 400. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe, and above 450 severe-plus.

Notably, the air quality deteriorated two days after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi on November 28 ordered the removal of GRAP Stage-III curbs in Delhi-NCR. The move paved the way for the removal of restrictions on the operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

AQI in various parts of Delhi:

Anand Vihar: 386

Ashok Vihar: 384

Dwarka Sector 8: 410

IGI T3: 384

ITO: 385

Lodhi Road: 349

JLN stadium: 365

Jahangirpuri: 403

Najafgarh: 353

Mundka: 409

Okhla Phase-2: 394

Patparganj: 389

Punjabi Bagh: 404

Rohini: 397

RK Puram: 401

Shadipur: 300

Vivek Vihar: 405

Wazirpur: 381

AQI in various areas in Noida: