44 per cent posts in Delhi Pollution Control Committee lying vacant, similar situation in neighbouring states

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Delhi has remained infamous for rising pollution in the past few years. Though both Central and state governments have taken various steps, a lot more is required to be done. Amid this, according to a recent report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), around 44 per cent posts in the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) are lying vacant, the Times of India reported.

The TOI quoted the Central Pollution Control Board, saying that the Delhi pollution body is functioning with a strength of 191 against the sanctioned strength of 344.

It's not just Delhi, but neighbouring states' pollution control bodies share a similar situation.

According to the report, 62.7 per cent of posts are lying vacant in Haryana, 44.9 per cent in Uttar Pradesh and 58.9 per cent in Rajasthan.

Overall, out of 12,016 posts across pollution control bodies in 28 states and eight pollution control committees, 6,075 posts are lying vacant.

In addition to this, according to the CPCB report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Delhi pollution body had 81 contractual workers, Haryana had 114 and UP 97.

When asked by the National Green Tribunal why the staff was hired on a contractual basis, the Delhi government did not give any response.

However, according to TOI, an official said that the staff was hired on a contract basis so that the functioning of the DPCC is not hampered.

ALSO READ | Ghazipur Landfill Fire: MCD douses 90 per cent of blaze, operation still underway at site