Delhi pollution: AQI in 'poor' category, minimum temperature drops to 15 degrees Celsius

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Air quality in Delhi-NCR dips further

A thick layer of fog enveloped parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday with low visibility in some parts of the region. Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "poor" category. The minimum temperature droped threee degrees Celsius from normal temperature settling at 15.6 degrees Celsius.

"The sky will be clear during the day and there is a possibility of a drizzle in the evening or at night. The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 83 per cent," said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 292 at 11 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.