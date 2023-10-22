Sunday, October 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi pollution: AQI in 'poor' category, minimum temperature drops to 15 degrees Celsius

Delhi pollution: AQI in 'poor' category, minimum temperature drops to 15 degrees Celsius

In a surprise change of weather, Delhi-NCR witnessed dense fog giving an experience of the arrival of winter. The temperature dropped to 15 degrees Celsius in the region.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: October 22, 2023 13:33 IST
Air quality in Delhi-NCR dips further
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Air quality in Delhi-NCR dips further

A thick layer of fog enveloped parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday with low visibility in some parts of the region. Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "poor" category. The minimum temperature droped threee degrees Celsius from normal temperature settling at 15.6 degrees Celsius.

"The sky will be clear during the day and there is a possibility of a drizzle in the evening or at night. The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 83 per cent," said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 292 at 11 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Delhi News

Latest News