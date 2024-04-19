Delhi Police personnel to travel in metro trains with 'weapons' during crisis situations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Police personnel stand guard outside the Krishi Bhawan in the national capital.

Delhi news: In a first, the Delhi Police personnel with weapons will be seen travelling in metro trains during emergency situations to avoid getting stuck in traffic jams and reach the spot sooner, officials said on today (April 19).

According to officials, the Delhi Police got the go-ahead on its proposal in a recent meeting with the DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) and CISF (Central Industrial Security Force), which is deployed at the stations for security checks.

As of now, the Delhi Police personnel are not allowed to travel in metro with weapons. According to a Delhi Police officer, the final modalities for the SOP (standard operating procedure) have been chalked out, and if possible, it may be implemented before the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Delhi.

"We have got the approval for travelling in the metro with weapons during crisis or law and order situations from the DMRC. On April 16, a meeting was held with all the stake holders, including the DMRC and CISF, regarding the matter," the officer said.

Delhi cops can travel without token

The officer further said a group of personnel can travel without the token, but before the journey, their in-charge or head, will have to inform the DMRC about the reason and details of the personnel. A coach might be dedicated to the personnel depending on the situation, he said.

"The journey will be on payment basis and each travelling personnel will be wearing the uniform," the officer added.

Citing an example of riot-like situation where extra force is required, their movement in large numbers in buses becomes difficult due to heavy traffic in Delhi, the officer said. Sometime it even takes more than an hour to reach from one district to another, he said.

The metro line has spread almost every parts of Delhi and it can be utilised in saving the time to reach the spot at the time of crisis, he added. Another police officer said, as per the plan, transportation will be provided to the force for 'pick and drop' from metro stations to reach the spot.

This also includes the movement of paramilitary personnel, if they are to be deployed in the national capital during emergencies. Delhi has witnessed communal riots in Trilokpuri and North-East Delhi, in 2014 and 2020, respectively.

