Delhi Police arrests two women for making 'obscene reel' on metro during Holi

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Delhi Police arrests two women for playing Holi, making 'obscene reel' on metro.

Delhi news: The Delhi Police has arrested two women, who were allegedly involved in playing Holi and shooting their act for making an obscene reel in a metro train, officials said today (April 10). Both the women were booked under Section 294 (obscene acts and songs) of IPC and Section 59 of Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act at Netaji Subhash Place metro police station on April 8 (Monday), they said.

The case was registered after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) asked police to conduct a thorough investigation of a video in which two women were seen applying colours on each other inside a train last month, an official said.

The letter to the Delhi Police was written on April 2 (Tuesday).

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) KPS Malhotra, a complaint regarding obscene and unlawful activities in Delhi Metro from a metro official was received, in which he said two women recorded a vulgar and obscene video and circulated it on social media platforms.

Probe of guilty women

"During investigations, the Noida Police was contacted and both the women, who live in Greater Noida, were traced. The duo admitted their role in making the reel in a moving metro train on March 21," the officer said.

They were arrested and later got bail from the police station itself with certain conditions, he said.

Stunt in Noida during Holi celebrations

Earlier, both the women were seen applying colour and indulging in intimate gesture on a moving scooty in Noida. In another video, one woman fell from the scooty while doing stunt during Holi.

The Noida Police took cognisance of the videos and arrested the three women for obscenity and causing nuisance at a public place. The police also imposed a fine of Rs 80,500 on them.

ALSO READ: What is Holi and why does India among other South Asian nations celebrate it? PICS INSIDE