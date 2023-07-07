Delhi: Police case registered against man for running car over dog in Vikaspuri area

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB A case has been registered against a Delhi man for running his car over dog in Vikaspuri area.

Delhi news: A case has been registered against a man for deliberately running his car over a dog in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri area, an official said today (July 7).

A video of the incident was shared on social media by a Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

The video shows a dog sitting on the road as a black SUV drives over its front wheel. Following the incident, the dog was observed in distress and unable to move its hindquarters. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said that a First Information Report under the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered at Vikaspuri police station.

“A probe has been initiated,” the DCP added.

