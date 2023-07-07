Delhi court summons MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in alleged sexual harassment case on July 18

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court on Friday took cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Delhi police against BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers. The court has now summoned Singh on July 18. With this, the court asserted that there are sufficient evidence to proceed against the accused. The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal directed Singh to appear before the court on July 18.

Along with the outgoing WFI chief, the court has also summoned the suspended assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India, Vinod Tomar on the same date.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on court summon

'I will appear before the court on 18th July. I do not want any exemption from appearing before court," said Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after the court summoned him.

Chargesheet was filed on June 15

Earlier on June 15, a chargesheet was filed under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against Singh.

According to the charge sheet, Vinod Tomar was charged with offences under Sections 109, 354, 354A and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Earlier on July 1, ACMM Harjeet Singh Jaspal posted the pronouncement on whether to take cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi police against BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on July 7.

“However, since FSL report and report on CDR (call detail record) is awaited it is likely to take time. Put up for consideration for July 7,” the judge had said on July 1.

