Delhi Metro: Train movement between Samaypur Badli, Jahangir Puri to be via single line, here's why

The train operations between Delhi Metro's Samaypur Badli and Jahangir Puri stations on the Yellow Line will be rerouted onto a single track for a period of four months. According to officials, this adjustment was necessitated to facilitate the execution of Phase-IV work for the Magenta Line extension.

The services will remain affected from 10 pm to 7 am, they said. The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to Millennium City Centre Gurugram in Haryana.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X, "Train movement between Samaypur Badli and Jahangir Puri on the Yellow Line shall be done via single line from 10 pm till the end of revenue services and from start of revenue services till 7 am with effect from Thursday (April 18) for a period of four months for execution of Phase-IV work of the Magenta Line extension."

Two new corridors under Delhi Metro Phase-IV

Last month, the Union Cabinet approved two new corridors of Delhi Metro's Phase-IV project -- Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block and Inderlok to Indraprastha -- in a move that will further improve the metro connectivity in the national capital. According to an official statement, the total project cost of these two corridors is Rs 8,399 crore, which will be sourced from the Centre, Delhi government and international funding agencies. The Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the new corridors, to be completed by March 2026 in stages.

At a press briefing after the cabinet meeting on March 13, Union minister Anurag Thakur said that with the new corridors, the national capital region will have a total Metro network of around 450 km as against the present 427 km.

Of the total expenditure of Rs 8400 crore for the two new corridors, the minister said, the Government of India will spend Rs 1,547 crore, the Delhi government will spend Rs 1,987 crore, Rs 4,309 crore will come from JICA as loan, Rs 333 crore from internal accruals of DMRC and Rs 195 crore through PPP component.

