Delhi Metro to extend last train timing at all lines on IPL match days at Arun Jaitley Stadium

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced an extension of its last train timings across all lines to accommodate spectators attending Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in the city, according to an official statement released on Tuesday. Taking to X, the DMRC wrote, "In view of IPL matches on Wednesday, May 7, and 14 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi Metro will be extending its last train timings on all lines to enable spectators to reach their destination smoothly."

Delhi police issues advisory

The Delhi Police has also issued an advisory in connection with the match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans here on Wednesday from 7 pm to 11:30 pm. The police said that there will be diversion/restriction on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (BSZ Marg) and JLN Marg. The commuters are requested to avoid the BZM Marg from Delhi Gate to ITO Chowk, and JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate on Wednesday from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Shuttle facility at ITO Metro Station

Shuttle facility is available for spectators at ITO Metro Station and Pragati Maidan Metro Station. Further, a park and ride facility are available at Mata Sundari Marg parking for gates numbers 1 to 8 and 16 to 18, and Rajghat power house road and Velodrome Road for gate number 9 to 15, they said.

People can park their vehicles at these two locations and avail shuttle facilities to reach the stadium, police stated. The general public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections and remain updated through, it added.

