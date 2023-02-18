Delhi Mayor election to be held on Feb 22 as L-G approves CM Kejriwal's recommendation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday approved Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's recommendation to hold election for Delhi Mayor on February 22.

"As recommended by the Chief Minister of Delhi, I approve the proposal to convene the adjourned first meeting of Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 11 am at Dr SP Mukherjee Civic Centre for election of Mayor, Dy Mayor and six members to the standing committee," L-G VK Saxena said.

"Recommended MCD mayor elections to be held on 22 Feb," Kejriwal said in a tweet earlier.

The development comes a day after the Supreme Court ordered the issuance of a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to fix the date of elections for the mayor, the deputy mayor and the members of the Standing Committee.

