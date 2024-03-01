Delhi: Three injured after clashes erupted in JNU | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: Injured student activists speak to media.

Tensions escalated at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi as clashes erupted between two student groups, resulting in injuries to at least three individuals. Details emerging from the scene depict a chaotic night as student factions engaged in violent confrontations, wielding sticks against each other. The clashes underscored the simmering tensions on the university campus, raising concerns over student safety and campus security.

"We have received complaints from both sides. We are examining the complaints. The Police have come to know about three injured," said Delhi Policeas quoted by news agency ANI.

Students hospitalised

Several students sustained injuries in the altercation, with some admitted to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment, according to a university official.

Violence caught on camera

Videos circulating online depict scenes of violence, with one individual seen wielding a stick and another throwing a bicycle at students. Additional footage shows individuals being mobbed and beaten by a group, despite efforts by university security personnel to intervene.

ABVP and Left groups at odds

Both the ABVP and Left student groups have filed police complaints against each other in connection with the incident, highlighting the escalating tensions on campus.

Uncertainty surrounds incident

As of now, there has been no immediate response from the university administration, and the exact number of injured students remains unconfirmed. The incident underscores growing concerns over student safety and campus security at JNU.

Also read | Delhi LG slams Kejriwal govt, says its scams, corruption, administrative failures have started getting exposed