Delhi: Man graduate in technology arrested for allegedly pressurising for conversion

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The accused was arrested.

Conversion case in Delhi: A man was arrested for pressuring some people to convert in central Delhi's Chandni Mahal area, said Sanjay Kumar Sain, DCP Central, Delhi Police on Saturday.

The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by three men, he added.

"...We have recorded the statement and taken cognizance of this case. The accused is a Bachelor of Technology graduate. Suspicious items were found from his mobile ... a complaint was given by three people, FIR has been registered and the accused was arrested...Further investigation is required in this case before reaching a conclusion," he added.

According to media report, the accused is identified as Mohammad Kalim, a resident of Matia Mahal. However, his permanent address is in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh.

Also read: Bihar model alleges love jihad, forced conversion and torture against grooming institute owner | WATCH