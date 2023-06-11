Sunday, June 11, 2023
     
Delhi: Man graduate in technology arrested for allegedly pressurising for conversion

Conversion case in Delhi: Police said that some objectionable contents were found on accused's phone and the investigation is on.

New Delhi Updated on: June 11, 2023 14:29 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV The accused was arrested.

Conversion case in Delhi: A man was arrested for pressuring some people to convert in central Delhi's Chandni Mahal area, said Sanjay Kumar Sain, DCP Central, Delhi Police  on Saturday.

The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by three men, he added.


"...We have recorded the statement and taken cognizance of this case. The accused is a Bachelor of Technology graduate. Suspicious items were found from his mobile ... a complaint was given by three people, FIR has been registered and the accused was arrested...Further investigation is required in this case before reaching a conclusion," he added.

According to media report, the accused is identified as Mohammad Kalim, a resident of Matia Mahal. However, his permanent address is in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. 

