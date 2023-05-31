Bihar model alleges love jihad, forced conversion and torture against grooming institute owner | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bihar model alleges love jihad, forced conversion and torture against grooming institute owner

Love jihad: In yet another case of alleged love jihad, a model from Bihar has made allegations of being forced by an owner of grooming classes to change her religion. The model, identified as Manvi, alleged that a man named Tanveer Khan forced her to change her religion by faking his identity. Speaking to India TV, the victim said Tanveer first befriended her as 'Yash' and then started fighting and blackmailing her.

'We first met in Ranchi. Tanveer presented himself as Yash. He first befriended me only to pressurize later to change my religion," Manvi said. She further added that Tanveer also blackmailed her using her obscene photographs.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

What did the model allege?

Manvi also took to social media to narrate her ordeal. Currently living in Mumbai, she said Tanveer has been blackmailing her since long by morphing her photographs. According to her, she shifted to Mumbai from Ranchi after being frustrated by his blackmailing, yet Tanveer has not stopped torturing her.

"Tanveer has also warned of killing me. I approached the Versova police but they did not take any action. He (Tanveer) morphed my photos and shared them with my family. He is pressurizing me to convert to Islam and marry him," Manvi added.

ALSO READ: 'Loving someone is not crime but...': Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi's stern warning to 'love jihadis'

Tanveer denies allegations against him

However, Tanveer has denied all allegations against him. He said Manvi used to work with him at a modelling agency and that he suffered losses because of her. Tanveer went on to say that Manvi made allegations against him when he asked for her damages. Meanwhile, the Mumbai police has transferred the case to the Jharkhand police to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Latest India News