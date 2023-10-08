Delhi liquor scam: ED summons approver Dinesh Arora to find his links with jailed Sanjay Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Approver Dinesh Arora claimed he gave money at Sanjay Singh's residence

Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Dinesh Arora, who is an approver and one of the accused in the Delhi liquor scam case, to appear before the Central probe agency on Monday. The ED officials will question Arora in the presence of jailed AAP MP Sanjay Singh. Arora is the one on whose statement, the ED arrested AAP MP in the scam.

Apart from Arora, other accused Sarvesh Mishra and Vivek Tyagi will be also confronted with Singh during the interrogation to join the link in the high-profile investigation. The ED interrogated Mishra and Tyagi in the past. The investigating agency alleged that the money was delivered to Singh's house through Arora.

The ED had arrested Dinesh in July. After this, he agreed to become a government witness. Currently, he is out on bail in the case. During interrogation by the ED after his arrest, he alleged that Singh had introduced him to former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and he had handed over lakhs of rupees to Sisodia as funds for the Aam Aadmi Party.

Who is Dinesh Arora?

Arora is a well-known name in the restaurant industry of Delhi. His cafes and restaurants are open in almost every big market of Delhi. In the year 2009, he was associated with the hotel and restaurant industry. He opened his first cafe in Hauz Khas. In the year 2018, Arora started Eastmel Color Restaurant Private Limited Company. He started many companies one after the other. Arora came into limelight after distributing ration to the needy during the lockdown.

Earlier on Thursday, a Delhi court sent Singh on ED remand for five days.

Also read: Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Over 500 killed, Air Force strikes Hamas intelligence building in Gaza I VIDEO