Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Over 250 Israelis killed, 1,500 wounded as PM Netanyahu vows lethal revenge

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Gunbattles continued well after nightfall, and militants held hostages in standoffs in two towns and occupied a police station in a third. As of now, at least 250 people were killed and 1,500 wounded, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in decades.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Jerusalem Updated on: October 08, 2023 7:17 IST
Israel-Gaza conflict LIVE updates
Israel-Gaza conflict LIVE: What we know about Hamas' surprise attack — and Israel's response

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Backed by a barrage of rockets, dozens of Hamas militants broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday on Saturday. A stunned Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza, with its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying the country is now at war with Hamas and vowing to inflict an “unprecedented price.” In an assault of startling breadth, Hamas gunmen rolled into as many as 22 locations outside the Gaza Strip, including towns and other communities as far as 24 kilometres from the Gaza border. In some places, they roamed for hours, gunning down civilians and soldiers as Israel's military scrambled to muster a response.  

Gunbattles continued well after nightfall, and militants held hostages in standoffs in two towns and occupied a police station in a third. Israeli media, citing rescue service officials, said at least 250 people were killed and 1,500 wounded, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in decades. At least 232 people in the Gaza Strip have been killed and at least 1,700 wounded in Israeli strikes, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. Hamas fighters took an unknown number of civilians and soldiers captive in Gaza, a deeply sensitive issue for Israel, in harrowing scenes posted on social media videos.

 

 

Israel-Hamas war LIVE UPDATES

  • Oct 08, 2023 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    What's going on right now: Watch LIVE briefing from Tel Aviv

    Live briefing from Tel Aviv—with an IDF Spokesperson LTC (Res.) Jonathan Conricus

  • Oct 08, 2023 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Biden condemns attack by Hamas against Israel

    President Joe Biden has condemning the “appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza” and says he’s spoken with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden says in a statement released by the White House that he told the Israeli leader that “we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support” to the Israeli government and the Israeli people.

  • Oct 08, 2023 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Airlines suspend flights to Israel

    Airlines canceled more than 80 flights to and from Tel Aviv by Saturday evening — roughly 14% of all flights scheduled — because of the unprecedented attack in Israel by the militant group Hamas, according to FlightAware.

     

  • Oct 08, 2023 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Fighting in 22 locations in southern Israel

    An Israeli army spokesman says fighting is continuing in 22 locations in southern Israel some 12 hours after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack from the Gaza Strip. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari also said that Israel was striking targets in Gaza from the air and that ground operations were imminent.

  • Oct 08, 2023 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Saudi foreign minister talks to Blinken, urges halt to violence

    Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has spoken to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to urge a halt to the violence in and around Gaza. A Saudi Foreign Ministry statement released late Saturday says the two discussed “the necessity of working toward an immediate halt to the escalation.”

  • Oct 08, 2023 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Israeli death toll rises to at least 250

    Israeli media, citing rescue service officials, said at least 250 people were killed and 1,500 wounded, making Saturday’s surprise early morning attack by Hamas the deadliest attack in Israel in decades. At least 232 people in the Gaza Strip have been killed and at least 1,700 wounded in Israeli strikes, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

