Plea filed in Delhi HC seeking Arvind Kejriwal's removal as CM after arrest in liquor policy case

New Delhi: A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's removal as Chief Minister after his dramatic arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the liquor excise policy-related money laundering case a day ago. Earlier, AAP leader Atishi said Kejriwal will continue to run the administration as CM from behind bars despite legal challenges.

In his petition, Surjit Singh Yadav demanded that the Centre, Delhi government and the principal secretary to the lieutenant governor be asked to explain under what authority Kejriwal is holding the post of CM. According to court sources, the petition has some defects and will be listed for hearing once these are cured.

The plea said Kejriwal had been arrested by the ED on March 21 in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam and referred to the Delhi High Court's decision not to grant interim protection to him from coercive action in the case. This came as the ED produced Kejriwal before the Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital and sought his 10-day custody.

Kejriwal 'kingpin and key conspirator' of excise policy scam: ED

Kejriwal, who was presented in the court after his arrest on Thursday in the Delhi liquor policy scam case, in his first reaction said that his life is dedicated to the nation even if he's behind bars, alive or dead. The Enforcement Directorate in its argument in the court accused Kejriwal as the 'kingpin' of the Delhi liquor policy adding that profits from the excise policy were used for Punjab and Goa Assembly elections.

During the hearing in the Rose Avenue court, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, on behalf of the ED, alleged that Kejriwal was the 'key conspirator' in the Delhi excise policy case and worked with other leaders in the matter. The ED also alleged that AAP leader Manish Sisodia also played a key role in the corruption case and the kickbacks through the liquor policy were used for the party's campaign during the Goa Assembly elections.

The ED claimed Manish Sisodia called businessman Vijay Nair to Kejriwal's residence and signed all documents related to the excise policy case. It also accused Nair of working as a middleman for the South lobby for Kejriwal and K Kavitha and was tasked with collecting the kickbacks, even threatening those who refused to pay.

Kejriwal withdrew plea from Supreme Court

Earlier in the day, the Delhi CM surprisingly withdrew his plea from the Supreme Court against his arrest by the ED. During the Supreme Court hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Arvind Kejriwal, informed the bench that the Delhi Chief Minister has decided to withdraw the petition. Singhvi stated that the withdrawal is necessary as it conflicts with Kejriwal's ongoing remand proceedings.

The ED had presented documents related to its investigation before the court, asserting the necessity of questioning Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi Chief Minister had approached the court following the ninth summons issued by the ED, requiring him to appear before it on Thursday, March 21.

What is the case?

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was subsequently annulled. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are currently in judicial custody in connection with the case.

It should be mentioned here that Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the chargesheets filed by the ED. The agency alleges that the accused were in communication with Kejriwal during the formulation of the excise policy, resulting in undue benefits for them in exchange for kickbacks paid to the party.

Kejriwal emerged to the national picture riding on Anna Hazare’s movement against the then Congress government and set up the India Against Corruption (IAC) group, which demanded a Jan Lokpal Bill in 2011. From being a common man who once launched a protest against corruption to now being a politician who was arrested in an alleged corruption case, Kejriwal has come a long way in Indian politics.

