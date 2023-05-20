'Ordinance will not stand in the court for 5 minutes': CM Arvind Kejriwal slams Centre over LG vs Delhi govern

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kejriwal slams Centre over its Ordinance

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday addressed a press conference on the Centre's latest Ordinance over posting and transferring.

"They were waiting for the Supreme Court to be closed for summer vacations. They waited because they know this Ordinance is illegal. They know it will not stand in the court for 5 minutes. When SC opens on July 1, we will challenge it," he said.

The CM said he will personally request leaders of every Opposition party to ensure the Ordinance would not pass in the Rajya Sabha.

He charged that the Centre has entered into a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court over the issue of control over services matter as the ordinance "overturns" its verdict giving control to the elected government in Delhi over services matter.

"The Centre's Ordinance on services matter is unconstitutional and against democracy. We will approach SC against it. The Centre brought the ordinance to overturn the SC verdict on services matter just hours after the apex court has shut for vacation," he told a press conference.

It is a direct contempt of the apex court, he charged.

The chief minister alleged that the BJP-led Centre wanted to obstruct his government's work.

Calling the ordinance an attack on the federal structure, he said he will meet leaders of various parties to ensure the related bill is not passed by Rajya Sabha.

"We will go to people to talk about this and also organise a maha rally against this," he said.

Earlier, the AAP government on Saturday reacted sharply after the Centre issued an Ordinance to establish an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi. The Ordinance, which comes seven days after the Supreme Court handed over the control of administrations in Delhi, excluding police, public requests, and land, to the elected government, looks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the posting and transferring of officials.

