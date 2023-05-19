Centre brings ordinance on transfer, posting of officials in Delhi Govt

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Centre brings ordinance

The Centre has brought an ordinance notifying rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the ‘transfer-posting, vigilance and other incidental matters' in Delhi.

According to the ordinance, the Centre has constituted a ‘National Capital Civil Services Authority’ in Delhi. This comprises of Delhi CM, Chief Secretary and Home Secretary of Delhi government, who will now decide on the transfer and posting of Group 'A' officers and DANICS officers serving in the Delhi government.

The order reads, "Provided also that in case of difference of opinion, the decision of the Lieutenant Governor shall be final."

Reacting to this development, senior Supreme Court advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the ordinance has to be closely examined while terming it an act of a bad, poor and graceless loser.

