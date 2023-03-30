Delhi government kicks off drive to impound and send 'overage vehicles' for scrapping | CHECK GUIDELINES

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Delhi government kicks off drive to impound and send 'overage vehicles' for scrapping

New Delhi: In an attempt to curb the growing pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government has launched a drive to send "overage vehicles" directly for scrapping. According to officials from the Transport Department, the move is intended to persuade vehicle owners in Delhi to come forward and scrap their overage vehicles.

"Under the new initiative, end-of-life vehicles will be impounded and directly sent to scrapping yard if they are found plying on city roads or parked in public places," said an official.

Earlier on March 29, teams of the Transport Department and Enforcement Wing impounded 50 vehicles which are more than 10 years old (diesel) and 15 years old (petrol) found plying or deemed to be plying (parked in public place) in Civil Lines area. The officials said that these vehicles were handed over to Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF), registered under RVSF Rules-2021, for scrapping.

NOC to vehicles

"NOC for diesel vehicles up to 10 years/ less than 15 years old petrol vehicles can be issued for any place in the country. NOC for diesel vehicles above 10 years and petrol vehicles above 15 years will be issued for other states subject to certain conditions," the official said.

The NOC will not be issued for the places which are identified by the state as restricted areas in terms of the order of NGT directions which had directed the states to identify areas where the dispersion of the air is higher and vehicular density is least.

Options for vehicle owners

The vehicle owners will have the option to convert their 10 years old diesel/ 15 years old petrol vehicles to electric, in case, they wish to ply their vehicle in NCT of Delhi.

The other option for the owner of such vehicles is to get such end-of-life vehicles scrapped by filling the application on Voluntary Vehicle Scrapping Application (https:/ / uscrap.parivahan.gov.in) and choose any of the nearby registered vehicle scrapping facility according to choice, the official said.

It is worth mentioning here that the Supreme Court in 2018 banned diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years, respectively, in Delhi. It had contended that the vehicles plying in violation of the order would be impounded. Notably, a 2014 order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) bars vehicles older than 15 years to be parked in public places.

