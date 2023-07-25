'Contrary to the law': Delhi Excise Department seeks change in Metro train norms for carrying liquor bottles

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Delhi Excise dept seeks changes in carrying liquor bottle norms

The Excise Department of the Delhi government sought changes in DMRC's decision to allow commuters to carry two sealed liquor bottles in Metro trains calling it contrary to the law.

What Excise Act says

According to the Excise Act, only one sealed bottle of liquor like rum, vodka and whisky could be carried from one state to another. The Metro trains ferry commuters between Delhi and NCR cities like Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad and allowing two sealed bottles to be carried by any person will be in violation of the Act, said an officer.

“Also, liquor can not be sold to any person less than 25 years of age in Delhi while in cities like Gurugram liquor can be sold to anyone 18 years. The relaxation means any underage person can bring liquor from other places through Metro trains and consume it in Delhi," the officer added.

The officer said that Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been sent a notice to change the norm of carrying two bottles of liquor to one so that it does not constitute a violation of the Excise Act if bottles are brought by commuters in Metro trains connecting Delhi to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana cities.

A DMRC statement said the decision on what items are permitted for carriage on the Delhi Metro is based upon permissibility by the security agency in charge of handling the same for the Corporation.

"Passengers are expected to follow extant rules and regulations of the concerned state excise department with regard to carrying liquor during cross-border transit," the DMRC said.

However, the "concern" of the excise department will be conveyed to the security agency to examine accordingly, it added. The DMRC last month permitted commuters to carry two sealed bottles of alcohol per person on Delhi Metro trains.

Earlier, carrying alcohol was banned in the Delhi Metro except on the Airport Express Line. The two-bottle norm was recommended by a committee comprising DMRC and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is responsible for security at Metro stations.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read- 'Changing your name will not change your game': CM Yogi Adityanath takes jibe at Opposition's INDIA