'Changing your name will not change your game': CM Yogi Adityanath takes jibe at Opposition's INDIA

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Yogi targets Opposition's alliance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took a jibe at the Opposition's coalition saying the changing name will not change the game.

"Changing your name will not change your game! It's INDIA Vs I.N.D.I.A.," he tweeted.

26 parties on July 18 in Bengaluru named their coalition as INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) to fight Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Political battle on INDIA

Earlier in the day 'INDIA' echoed in Parliament as well. Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition while addressing BJP MPs. The PM called the Opposition alliance INDIA as the most directionless the country had ever seen, and cited reviled names such as East India Company and Indian Mujahideen to assert that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country's name.

Hitting back at PM Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he doesn't care about the names which are being derided against them.

Replying back to PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said, "Call us whatever you want, Mr. Modi. We are INDIA. We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people. We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has also tweeted, "Stories of absolute horror are now slowly trickling down. INDIA demands answers from the Modi Government on Manipur violence."Kharge said it was high time that Modi sheds his "ego" and takes the country into confidence on Manipur.

Also read- 'Rising above party lines...': Amit Shah writes letter to Oppn leaders of both Houses on Manipur issue

Latest India News