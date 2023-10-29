Sunday, October 29, 2023
     
Delhi doctors hold march over various demands, including better working conditions

The protesting doctors took out urging the government to address their demands. Fire safety norms, house tax adjustments for hospitals and better working conditions for doctors were the top demands on the list.

Raju Kumar New Delhi Updated on: October 29, 2023 9:40 IST
Doctors under the banner of Delhi Medical Association took out a protest march from Maulana Azad Medical College to Rajghat, Delhi over their various demands including house tax adjustment for hospitals and better working conditions for medical officials on Sunday morning.

Dr Arun Gupta, chief coordinator of the Delhi Medical Association said the healthcare workers of Delhi held a peaceful march from Maulana Azad Medical College to Rajghat to draw the attention of authorities towards doctors' long-pending demands.

Dr Gupta said the medical community has been subjected to unfair treatment from society for a long time and the issue must be addressed by the authorities.

