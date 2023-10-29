Delhi doctors hold march over various demands, including better working conditions

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Doctors' protest in Delhi

Doctors under the banner of Delhi Medical Association took out a protest march from Maulana Azad Medical College to Rajghat, Delhi over their various demands including house tax adjustment for hospitals and better working conditions for medical officials on Sunday morning.

Dr Arun Gupta, chief coordinator of the Delhi Medical Association said the healthcare workers of Delhi held a peaceful march from Maulana Azad Medical College to Rajghat to draw the attention of authorities towards doctors' long-pending demands.

Dr Gupta said the medical community has been subjected to unfair treatment from society for a long time and the issue must be addressed by the authorities.