Delhi: Man held for shooting dead ex-girlfriend's mother

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Delhi man held for killing ex-girlfriend's mother

Man kills ex-girlfriend's mother: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend’s mother in the Sarai Rohilla area of the national capital, the police said on Saturday (July 8).

The accused was identified as Ankit Kaushik who hails from Shahdara.

According to the victim’s daughter’s complaint, Kaushik came to her residence on Wednesday when her mother was alone at home and asked her to call the ex-girlfriend and threatened her.

“When the daughter refused to come home, Kaushik took out a pistol, shot the woman, and fled the spot,” the police said.

The location of the accused was traced to be in Noida during the investigation.

“A raid was conducted at Parthla roundabout, near Behlolpur village and Kaushik was arrested,” Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

What did the accused say?

Kaushik revealed that he was in a relationship with the victim’s daughter and had a suspicion that she had an affair with someone, the police said.

He visited her house to talk to her but the victim and her family warned him to stay away from them, they said.

“In order to take revenge, Kaushik arranged a pistol and 20 rounds from one Mohit. On Wednesday, he reached his ex-girlfriend’s house and shot her mother,” the police said.

The accused left the pistol and live cartridges on the spot and took her mobile, locked the door from outside and fled from the spot, they added.

Thereafter, he went to Haridwar in Uttarakhand on his motorcycle and made a disclosure video regarding the murder, they said.

Man attempts to kill woman with surgical blade

In an unrelated incident in Delhi, a 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly slicing a woman's neck with a surgical blade in an argument in Dwarka's Sector 13, the police said.

The incident took place on July 3 when the victim was sitting inside her car. She was allegedly attacked by a man who was identified as Sahil Kumar.

According to the police, the man did not know the woman and approached her to talk.

Later, he asked her to shut the car's door, which apparently led to an argument between them and he slashed her across the neck with a blade, they said.

The victim, 26, was discharged from a hospital after treatment, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said the matter was reported at Dwarka North Police Station the same day by the woman.

Following the complaint, a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in the matter and an investigation was taken up.

"During interrogation, the accused said that on the night of July 2, he had stayed in a hotel in Dwarka Sector-13 with his wife and checked out the next day. He liked the hotel and its surroundings, so after leaving his wife at her parental house in the evening, he again went to the area," the DCP said.

The surgical blade used in the crime, a mobile phone, and car belonging to Kumar were seized, police said.

Kumar was found previously involved in a case registered in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Delhi: Man stabbed to death in Sarai Rohilla, 2 arrested

ALSO READ | 25-year-old kills self by jumping in front of Delhi Metro train