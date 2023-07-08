Delhi: Man stabbed to death in Sarai Rohilla, 2 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Two arrested for stabbing man to death

Delhi crime: Two persons were arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death over a trivial issue in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla area, the police said on Saturday (July 8).

The accused have been identified as Abhishek alias Dancer (21) and Sunit (18), residents of Shastri Nagar, they said.

The victim, Kamal (23), a resident of Wazirpur, was stabbed on Wednesday around 10 pm by Abhishek with the help of Sunit, the police said.

The police added that the accused persons fled from the spot on a scooter after the incident.

The injured was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

What did the police say?

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that the duo was arrested on Friday.

During the questioning, it was revealed that the accused killed Kamal over a trivial issue.

“Around two to three months ago, Abhishek was humiliated by the victim in Shastri Nagar,” the DCP said.

Abhishek and Sunit planned to take revenge after the incident.

“Abhishek kept a knife with him and waited for the opportunity to attack Kamal,” police added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

