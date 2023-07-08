25-year-old kills self by jumping in front of Delhi Metro train

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Man dies by suicide in Delhi.

A 25-year-old man died by suicide on Saturday after he allegedly jumped in front of a metro train at the Kailash Colony station, said police. The victim has been identified as Ajay Arjun Sharma. According to the police, he is a resident of East of Kailash. The police further said that the victim’s body was removed and sent to the hospital.

The police's crime team was informed and the CCTV footage is being collected. The proceedings under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc) of the CrPC are being initiated, the police said. Notably, metro trains are running.

Earlier in June, a man died allegedly after he jumped in front of a metro train here. According to police, the incident took place at the Sector 52 station on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's corridor. In May, a 32-year-old man died by suicide after he allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at Noida Sector-34 metro station in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar district.

(With PTI inputs)