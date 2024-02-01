Delhi Court issues notice to ED on Sanjay Singh's plea seeking interim bail to attend Parliament session

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court issued notice to probe agency ED on AAP MP Sanjay Singh's plea to seek interim bail to attend the ongoing Parliament Budget session. The interim bail is sought from February 4 to 10. ED arrested Singh in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam.

Delhi HC reserves order bail plea

On another bail plea filed by Singh, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its order. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma heard the arguments on behalf of Singh and the ED.

Singh sought bail on the ground that he has been in custody for the last three months and no role has been attributed to him in the predicate offence.

The probe agency opposed the bail plea contending that Singh was involved in acquiring, possessing, concealing, dissipating and using proceeds of crime generated from the Delhi liquor scam pertaining to the policy period of 2021-22.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED, argued that witnesses were being threatened not to tell the truth to the probe agency and this was one more reason that Singh should not be released on bail.

He contended that Singh has the propensity to commit a similar offence again and that he also had access in ED office as he managed to get certain documents which were in the ED office and not in public domain.

Advocate Mohit Mathur, representing Singh, said he was arrested after the ED's "star witness (Dinesh Arora)" made a statement and added that he cannot be made an accused in the money laundering case as he was not named in the main FIR by the CBI.

In its reply to the petition, the ED said Singh was allegedly involved in creating a special purpose vehicle to launder "proceeds of crime" that would have been generated from the business arising out of the changes in Delhi excise policy.

The probe agency said it was revealed during the investigation that Singh is a key conspirator in the alleged scam and he was closely associated with a number of accused or suspects in this case, businessmen Dinesh Arora and Amit Arora.

(With agencies inputs)

Also Read: 'Shibu Soren wants to make Basant Soren new Jharkhand CM,' claims BJP's Nishikant Dubey