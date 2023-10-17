Delhi: At least seven children injured after school bus rams into van carrying students

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

In a tragic incident, at least seven school children and the driver of the van in which they were travelling sustained injury after a school bus rammed into it in southwest Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. According to the police, the injured were rushed to a hospital where the children were discharged after the primary treatment. All children were below seven years of their age.

Meanwhile, the driver of the van was recuperating in the hospital. The accident took place at Basantara Line near Kendriya Vidyalaya, they said. The school bus belonged to St Thomas School in Dwarka and the Eeco van was carrying the children from Kendriya Vidyalaya Number 1.

Bus driver nabbed

Naveen Kumar, the 25-year-old school bus driver who had fled from the spot, was later arrested.

"Both the vehicles had a head-on collision. It is suspected that the bus was moving on the wrong side due to which the accident took place," the police said. A case under the relevant section of the IPC has been registered and an investigation is underway," a police officer said.

(With inputs from PTI)

