Six dead in car-bus collision on Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad

Delhi-Meerut Expressway accident: The accident was so gruesome that the dead bodies were badly trapped in the car and the police officials had to struggle hard to get them out.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 11, 2023 8:30 IST
Delhi-Meerut Expressway
Image Source : INDIA TV Massive accident on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

In a tragic incident, at least six people were killed in a collision between a car and a bus on Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning. According to reports, the accident took place on the lane going from Lalkuan to Delhi on NH 9 near the Crossing Republic Police Station area. 

The accident was so gruesome that the dead bodies were badly trapped in the car and the police officials had to struggle hard to get them out. A huge crowd of people was also seen on the spot after the accident. According to the information received, a dead body had to be pulled out of the car by cutting the gate with a cutter. Meanwhile,  dead bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Further details are awaited.

(Input - Zuber Akhtar) 

