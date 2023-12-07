Delhi's air quality remains in 'Very Poor' category, some areas record 'Poor' AQI

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

Air pollution: The national capital remained in the ‘Very Poor’ category on Thursday morning (December 7) with AQI between 300 and 400 in several areas, while some localities recording above 200, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data at 9 am. The AQI was recorded at 286 at 4 PM yesterday. The minimum temperature settled at 9.2 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 97 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

AQI in several areas:

Anand Vihar: 348

Ashok Vihar: 323

Dwarka Sector 8: 301

ITO: 313

Jahangirpuri: 338

Najafgarh: 259

New Moti Bagh: 295

Patparganj: 278

Punjabi Bagh: 324

RK Puram: 303

Rohini: 307

Sonia Vihar: 324

Sri Aurobindo Marg: 244

Wazirpur: 325

People complain of breathing issues

People, cycling early morning in the city complained of headache and breathing issues in the pollution.

"The pollution level seems to be high now. Breathing gets difficult, visibility gets impacted and there is also a headache sometimes..." a cyclist said.

(With ANI inputs)