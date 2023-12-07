Thursday, December 07, 2023
     
Delhi's air quality remains in 'Very Poor' category, some areas record 'Poor' AQI

Delhi woke up to a 'Very Poor' air quality on Thursday morning, with haze surrounding the city.

New Delhi Updated on: December 07, 2023 9:16 IST
Air pollution: The national capital remained in the ‘Very Poor’ category on Thursday morning (December 7) with AQI between 300 and 400 in several areas, while some localities recording above 200, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data at 9 am. The AQI was recorded at 286 at 4 PM yesterday. The minimum temperature settled at 9.2 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 97 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

AQI in several areas:

  • Anand Vihar: 348
  • Ashok Vihar: 323
  • Dwarka Sector 8: 301
  • ITO: 313
  • Jahangirpuri: 338
  • Najafgarh: 259
  • New Moti Bagh: 295
  • Patparganj: 278
  • Punjabi Bagh: 324
  • RK Puram: 303
  • Rohini: 307
  • Sonia Vihar: 324
  • Sri Aurobindo Marg: 244
  • Wazirpur: 325

People complain of breathing issues

People, cycling early morning in the city complained of headache and breathing issues in the pollution.

"The pollution level seems to be high now. Breathing gets difficult, visibility gets impacted and there is also a headache sometimes..." a cyclist said.

(With ANI inputs)

